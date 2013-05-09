May 5th marked the first launch for the year. It was a nice warm day with little wind - you couldn't have asked for better conditions.

The big launch of the day was Karl's 1/4 scale V2. Karl's working towards building a full 1:1 scale model. The flight was fantastic. Recovery was hampered only by the parachute catching on the guy-wires used to help keep the fins straight.









I launched a few rockets but the two that really stood out were the launch of my 3D Rocketry "Nautilus III" and my scratch-built RotoRock.







View the full set of photos Here on Flickr

