Rocketry Victoria 5th May 2013
May 5th marked the first launch for the year. It was a nice warm day with little wind - you couldn't have asked for better conditions.

The big launch of the day was Karl's 1/4 scale V2. Karl's working towards building a full 1:1 scale model. The flight was fantastic. Recovery was hampered only by the parachute catching on the guy-wires used to help keep the fins straight.



I launched a few rockets but the two that really stood out were the launch of my 3D Rocketry "Nautilus III" and my scratch-built RotoRock.



View the full set of photos Here on Flickr

