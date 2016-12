With the announcement of Rocketfest XVIII, a theme was chosen - "Go Small". The guidelines for the competition was to build the smallest stable flying rocket that used an un-modified Estes motor.

Since the 13mm A3-4 and A10-3 motors are the smallest Estes motors currently in production, this is what I went with. My idea was to create a spool rocket.

I decided to create two - one using a single motor and the other, a cluster of thee motors.







How did they fly? Check out the videos after the jump!