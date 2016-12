Saturday June 8 was the first of a two day launch for Rocketry Victoria and the weather couldn't have been better!

I launched two rockets - My 10" Art Applewhite saucer on 3 D motors and my upscale Blue Bird Zero on a H128 - both great flights :)









More photos and videos after the jump or check out the full set of photos here on Flickr

















Unfortunately my video camera got a bit foggy sitting out in the sun!