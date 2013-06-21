Some time ago I had an idea for a spin-stabilised rocket. Instead of using fins, I thought if I could get a rocket to spin fast enough, it would travel straight much like a bullet does. The idea bumped around inside my head until the other day - so I started building!

First thing was to construct a motor mount. This comprised of a cluster of three 13mm motors. I also created an internal launch lug.







Continued after the jump!



Building progressed much the same way as with a normal rocket. Motor mount was glued in place along with the launch lug and shock cord.





The nose cone was drilled to accommodate the launch rod, too. The rocket was complete with the application of the "Twisted" decal :)





Stay tuned for the launch!!

