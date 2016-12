With perfect weather, Jase and his family joined us at the Dandenong Wetlands for a small launch. Jase had been working with his daughter Zoe on a school project and had built a fantastic looking rocket. This was the first opportunity to launch it on an Estes D12-3 motor.

(Zoe's Rocket on a D12-3)



I also launched "Twisted" - the Finless Rocket!!

So, how did it fly? Check out the video after the jump. You can also check out the full set of photos of the day here on Flickr.



