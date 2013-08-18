|
Sunday, 18 August 2013 10:00
|
The Semroc Red-Eye was one of the last kits released by Semroc prior to the passing of Carl McLawhorn and I built this just after hearing the news.
The Red-Eye is part of Semroc's Retro-Repro range, originally being released by Centuri between 1981 and 1983.
The Red-Eye flies on a 13mm motor and employes streamer recovery for the motor and tumble recovery for the rest of the airframe.
The kit consists of
- Instructions
- Silver self-adhesive decals
- 3 x leg dowels
- 4 x Finlets (1 is spare)
- 1 x BT20 body tube
- 1 x Balsa nose cone
- 1 x BT13 engine mount
- 2 x centering rings
- Engine hook
- Streamer
- Launch lugs
This is a straight-forward kit that can be assembled over the span of a couple of evenings and a weekend to paint and finish.
Assembled with engine pod sitting below airframe - the engine ejects and recovers via streamer.
For the finish, I used a red metallic paint finish. The red is transparent and highlights the silver base coat.
The decals need to be cut from the sheet. You'll want to give them a curl so they sit properly prior to sticking them down.
Finished! Ready to launch :)