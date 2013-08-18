The Semroc Red-Eye was one of the last kits released by Semroc prior to the passing of Carl McLawhorn and I built this just after hearing the news.

The Red-Eye is part of Semroc's Retro-Repro range, originally being released by Centuri between 1981 and 1983.

The Red-Eye flies on a 13mm motor and employes streamer recovery for the motor and tumble recovery for the rest of the airframe.

The kit consists of

Instructions

Silver self-adhesive decals

3 x leg dowels

4 x Finlets (1 is spare)



1 x BT20 body tube

1 x Balsa nose cone

1 x BT13 engine mount

2 x centering rings

Engine hook

Streamer

Launch lugs







This is a straight-forward kit that can be assembled over the span of a couple of evenings and a weekend to paint and finish.





Assembled with engine pod sitting below airframe - the engine ejects and recovers via streamer.







For the finish, I used a red metallic paint finish. The red is transparent and highlights the silver base coat.







The decals need to be cut from the sheet. You'll want to give them a curl so they sit properly prior to sticking them down.

Finished! Ready to launch :)

